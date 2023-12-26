NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

