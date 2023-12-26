Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) fell 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.26.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

