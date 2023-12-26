New Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,024 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

