New Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

