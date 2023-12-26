NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Trading Down 5.4%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.