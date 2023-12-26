Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.33). 152,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 656,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.10 ($2.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 169 ($2.15) to GBX 173 ($2.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

Ninety One Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is 7,222.22%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Articles

