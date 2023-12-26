Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 19,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 20,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

