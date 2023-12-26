Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franklin Covey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

