Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after buying an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.92. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

