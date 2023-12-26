Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 2%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Nuvera Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

