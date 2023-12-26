Nvest Financial LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

