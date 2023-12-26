O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,496 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

