Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.13. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $27.99.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
