Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

OVBC opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.13. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

