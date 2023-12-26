OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 35,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

OMNIQ Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMNIQ

About OMNIQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMQS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of OMNIQ during the third quarter worth $60,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in OMNIQ in the second quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OMNIQ in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.