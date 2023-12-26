OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 35,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
OMNIQ Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.28.
OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.
OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.
