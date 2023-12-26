Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Ottawa Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Ottawa Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.