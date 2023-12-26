Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,456 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth about $4,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 712,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 595,441 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $115,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $115,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,320,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,987 shares of company stock valued at $602,190 over the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $385.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

