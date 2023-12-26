Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

