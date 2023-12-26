Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $52.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

