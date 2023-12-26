PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) vs. Park National (NYSE:PRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park National and PacWest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $476.15 million 4.49 $148.35 million $8.31 15.97 PacWest Bancorp $1.63 billion 0.55 $423.61 million ($11.92) -0.63

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 24.22% 12.33% 1.35% PacWest Bancorp -65.68% 8.68% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park National and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00 PacWest Bancorp 0 5 2 0 2.29

Park National currently has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.38%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.39, suggesting a potential upside of 64.36%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Park National.

Volatility and Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Park National pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out -0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Park National beats PacWest Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

