Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$39.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.69.

POU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,823.00. In other news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total transaction of C$362,408.40. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,823.00. Insiders own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$25.05 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.98.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.5291005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.89%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

