Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.92.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%.
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
