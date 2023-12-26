Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 30.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 259,142 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

