PayPal (PYPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2023 – PayPal had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

12/5/2023 – PayPal had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2023 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2023 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2023 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – PayPal had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/2/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

