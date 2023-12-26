Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,334,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,626,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 374,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEBO opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

