Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

DOC stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.