Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.