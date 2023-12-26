Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

