Prestige Wealth Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PWM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 2nd

Prestige Wealth’s (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 2nd. Prestige Wealth had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Prestige Wealth Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Prestige Wealth stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. Prestige Wealth has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Wealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prestige Wealth stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of Prestige Wealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. The company assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth management and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

