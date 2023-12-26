PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) versus Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Critical Contrast

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) and Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pan Pacific International pays an annual dividend of $103.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 439.2%. PriceSmart pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan Pacific International pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PriceSmart has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pan Pacific International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PriceSmart and Pan Pacific International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pan Pacific International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PriceSmart currently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.29%. Given PriceSmart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PriceSmart is more favorable than Pan Pacific International.

81.2% of PriceSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pan Pacific International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PriceSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PriceSmart and Pan Pacific International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $4.41 billion 0.52 $109.21 million $3.50 21.63 Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A $812.19 0.03

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Pan Pacific International. Pan Pacific International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PriceSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PriceSmart and Pan Pacific International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.48% 11.60% 6.41% Pan Pacific International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PriceSmart beats Pan Pacific International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry. It offers electronics, large and small appliances, automotive, hardware, sporting goods, seasonal products, clothing, domestics, and home furnishing products. In addition, the company offers food and bakery services, as well as health services, such as optical, audiology, and pharmacy. Further, it operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery services. PriceSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production. In addition, the company operates retail stores under the Kyoyosudo, Picasso, Don Quijote USA, Gelson's, Marukai, Don Don Donki, and Times names, as well as under the private brand names, including JONETZ, Style One, Prime One, and eco!on. The company was formerly known as Don Quijote Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation in February 2019. Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

