Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
