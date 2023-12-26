Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.