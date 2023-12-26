Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical device company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.30.

COO opened at $373.40 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $303.74 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.36 and its 200 day moving average is $353.56.

Shares of Cooper Companies are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,693 shares in the company, valued at $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

