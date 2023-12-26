Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Reduced by William Blair

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.