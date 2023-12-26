Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Roper Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.10. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

