Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Decreased by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $76.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 41.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.