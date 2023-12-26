Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

