RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.79. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 17.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Articles

