Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
