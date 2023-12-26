Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Remark stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Remark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Remark by 101.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 638,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.