Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Remark stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
