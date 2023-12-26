Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

