Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $25.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after buying an additional 138,683 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after buying an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after buying an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

