Reviewing Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and Spectaire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spectaire has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Spectaire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $14.66 million 2.60 $1.20 million $1.10 6.36 Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Spectaire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 39.12% 19.68% 17.36% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Volatility & Risk

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Spectaire on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company provides Autoscope video systems that process video input from a traffic scene in real time and extracts the traffic data, including vehicle presence, bicycle presence/differentiation, counts, speed, length, time occupancy, turning movements, and flow rate; and RTMS radar systems that use radar to measure vehicle presence, volume, occupancy, speed, and classification information for roadway monitoring applications. It also offers IntellitraffiQ software that provides traffic measurement and data collection across large and small areas. The company markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Autoscope Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

