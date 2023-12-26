Reviewing Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) & Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) and Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Grifols shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Grifols shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grifols and Tango Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols N/A N/A N/A Tango Therapeutics -266.73% -41.41% -24.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tango Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grifols and Tango Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grifols presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Tango Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.68%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tango Therapeutics is more favorable than Grifols.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grifols and Tango Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols $6.54 billion 1.09 $219.44 million N/A N/A Tango Therapeutics $37.51 million 27.25 -$108.18 million ($1.11) -9.03

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Tango Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Grifols has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats Grifols on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product. The Diagnostic segment offers transfusion medicine, which includes Procleix Panther systems/Procleix Panther with Automation Ready technology, Automated NAT blood screening systems, assays, software, WADiana/Erytra/Erytra Eflexys analyzers, BLOODchip ID/IDCore/IDHPA/IDRHD/IDCORE/BIDS, and antigens; and clinical and diagnostics products, such as Promonitor and Alpha1D. The Bio Supplies segment provides human biological materials for life sciences research and the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products. The Others segment offers healthcare solutions, which provides services and manufactures products, including parenteral solutions, robotics, and software used by hospitals, blood banks, plasma collection centers and other healthcare systems. The company's products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. Grifols, S.A. has collaboration agreements with Canadian Blood Services for the processing of other plasma-derived products, and with GIANT and GigaGen to develop recombinant polyclonal immunoglobulin therapies. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops TNG462, an oral small molecule methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor for the treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; TNG260, a co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription -selective inhibitor; TNG348, an ubiquitin-specific protease 1 inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

