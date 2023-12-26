RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RFIL. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

