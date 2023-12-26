RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

