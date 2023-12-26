Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 44 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $799.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.66 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

