Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after buying an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

