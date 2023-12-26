Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lennar by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $88.42 and a one year high of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $7,811,455. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

