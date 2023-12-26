Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.