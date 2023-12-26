Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after buying an additional 4,526,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 567.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after buying an additional 2,244,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

