Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $391,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $10,679,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6,153.8% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,601,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

