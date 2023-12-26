Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $529,000 Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of MasterCraft Boat worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after buying an additional 139,923 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 132,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Report on MasterCraft Boat

About MasterCraft Boat

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.