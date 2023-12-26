Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $728,869,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

